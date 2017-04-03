France Davis Cup captain Yannick Noah drops Gilles Simon for Jeremy Chardy
Great Britain are hoping experience counts in their favour after France captain Yannick Noah took a risk in his team selection for the Davis Cup quarter-final in Rouen. Noah dropped his original pick Gilles Simon in favour of French number nine Jeremy Chardy, ranked 38 places lower at world number 68 and thrust into his first Davis Cup tie since 2011.
