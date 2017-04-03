First-time WTA winner on tap in Volvo Car Open finals

Unseeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia and Jalena Ostapenko of Latvia each moved into position for their first WTA title, winning semifinal matches Saturday in the Volvo Car Open. Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, and Ostapenko held off the tournament's lone remaining seed in No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.