First-time WTA winner on tap in Volvo Car Open finals
Unseeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia and Jalena Ostapenko of Latvia each moved into position for their first WTA title, winning semifinal matches Saturday in the Volvo Car Open. Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, and Ostapenko held off the tournament's lone remaining seed in No.
