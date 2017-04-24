Federer: My intention is to play Roland Garros

After defeating John Isner 6-4 7-6 in an exhibition at Seattle, Washington, to benefit his charity foundation, Federer told the Tennis Channel he plans to play at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015. "I am registered and my intention is to play Roland Garros," the 18-time Grand Slam champion said in a post-match interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.