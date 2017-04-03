Evans beats Frenchman Benneteau to salvage pride for Britain

Dan Evans salvaged some pride by thrashing Julien Benneteau 6-1, 6-2 as Britain reduced France's lead to 3-1 in their Davis Cup quarterfinal on Sunday. With France safely through to the semifinals after winning Saturday's doubles for an unassailable 3-0 lead, France captain Yannick Noah rested 17th-ranked Lucas Pouille and replaced him with Benneteau.

