Eain Yow overcomes - brutal' clash to reach the last four

PETALING JAYA: Ng Eain Yow has put his poor early season form behind him to reach the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Open squash championships in Aberdeen. But it needed a titanic effort from the 19-year-old as he battled to a 5-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5 win over homester Douglas Kempsell in the quarter-finals at the Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club on Friday.

