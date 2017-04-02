Eain Yow overcomes - brutal' clash to reach the last four
PETALING JAYA: Ng Eain Yow has put his poor early season form behind him to reach the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Open squash championships in Aberdeen. But it needed a titanic effort from the 19-year-old as he battled to a 5-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5 win over homester Douglas Kempsell in the quarter-finals at the Aberdeen Squash and Racketball Club on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC