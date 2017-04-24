Dominika Cibulkova and Karolina Pliskova heading to Eastbourne
Defending champion Dominika Cibulkova and 2017's leading player Karolina Pliskova have both signed up for this summer's Aegon International in Eastbourne. The pair, ranked fourth and third in the world respectively, will be joined by former Wimbledon runner-up Agnieszka Radwanska at Devonshire Park.
