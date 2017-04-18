Djokovic survives Simon scare at Monaco



Simon served for the match at 5-4 in the third set but world No.2 Djokovic broke back before breaking again to secure victory in just over two and a half hours. Djokovic, winner of the event in 2013 and 2015, forced 16 break points in the match and took six of them, but lost five of the six he faced on his own serve.

