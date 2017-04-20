Djokovic says elbow healed, looking to return to competition
With his elbow better and his body rested, Novak Djokovic is ready to get back on court when Serbia faces Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. "I haven't had too many matches recently, and that's what I need to get back in shape," Djokovic said Tuesday.
