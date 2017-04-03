Djokovic opens against Ramos Vinolas in Davis Cup
Returning to the court after an elbow injury, Novak Djokovic will play Albert Ramos Vinolas in Friday's opening singles match when Serbia meets Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Thursday's draw also pits Viktor Troicki against Pablo Carreno Busta in the best-of-five series played on an indoor hard court in the Serbian capital.
