Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska is returning to the...

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska has committed to play the Connecticut Open while 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova will return to the tournament to celebrate 20 years of women's tennis in New Haven. A Premier WTA event that is part of the US Open Series , the Connecticut Open will be held Aug. 18-26 at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale.

