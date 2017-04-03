Davis Cup: Italy win doubles to stay alive in quarterfinal
Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi defeated Ruben Bemelmans and Jons De Loore 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in nearly four hours. Belgium won both singles on Friday, and can clinch the tie on Sunday in the first reverse singles, when David Goffin plays Paolo Lorenzi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC