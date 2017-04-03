Davis Cup: Italy win doubles to stay alive in quarterfinal

Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi defeated Ruben Bemelmans and Jons De Loore 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in nearly four hours. Belgium won both singles on Friday, and can clinch the tie on Sunday in the first reverse singles, when David Goffin plays Paolo Lorenzi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.