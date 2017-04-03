Davis Cup: Djokovic helps Serbia take 2-0 lead over Spain in quarters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic showed glimpses of his best form with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas as they took a 2-0 lead over Spain in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Friday. Viktor Troicki brushed aside Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the second rubber as the 2010 champions dominated the tie ahead of Saturday's doubles and Sunday's reverse singles.
