Davis Cup: Bopanna-Balaji seal India's place in play-offs

India on Saturday sealed their place in the Davis Cup World Group Play-offs with Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji routing their rivals with clinical precision for an unassailable 3-0 lead against Uzbekistan, in Bengaluru. Bopanna and debutant Balaji defeated Farrukh Dustov and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 in the doubles rubber of the Asia/Oceania Group I second round contest at the KSLTA stadium.

