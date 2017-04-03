Davis Cup: Australia leads US in World Group quarterfinal
Jordan Thompson continued an unbeaten start to his Davis Cup tennis career, upsetting American Jack Sock 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 , 6-4 on Friday to give Australia a 1-0 lead in their World Group quarterfinal. Thompson won both singles in his Davis Cup debut against the Czech Republic in February, and the 79th-ranked Australian continued that form over No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC