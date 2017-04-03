Davis Cup: Australia clinches quarterfinal win over US
Australia advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals after Nick Kyrgios beat late substitute Sam Querrey of the United States 7-6 , 6-3, 6-4 in the first reverse singles match on Sunday, clinching the quarterfinal 3-1 with a match to spare. On a hard court at Pat Rafter Arena, Kyrgios and his singles partner Jordan Thompson gave Australia a 2-0 lead on Friday before the Americans staved off elimination on Saturday when Jack Sock, who lost to Thompson on Friday, and partner Steve Johnson beat Sam Groth and John Peers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
