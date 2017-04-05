Davis Cup: American Sock to play Aussie Thompson to open QF
Jack Sock will play Australia's Jordan Thompson in Davis Cup quarters The winner will play either Italy or Belgium in the semifinals in September. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oDMYwO South Carolina native Shelby Rogers upset Madison Keys at the Volvo Open, where Keys wasn't the only big-name American to go down Wednesday.
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
