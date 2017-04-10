Daria Gavrilova has eyes on teen Destanee

Australian tennis star Daria Gavrilova has been keeping an eye on up-and-coming Destanee Aiava ahead of the teen's Fed Cup debut in this month's World Group II playoff against Serbia. The 23-year-old Gavrilova has been named alongside Aiava, Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua for the indoor tie in Zrenjanin on April 22-23.

