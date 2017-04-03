Darcis faces Lorenzi in opening singl...

Darcis faces Lorenzi in opening singles in Davis Cup

" Steve Darcis will face Paolo Lorenzi in Friday's opening singles match when Belgium hosts Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Darcis will be going for his 21st win in Davis Cup singles when play gets underway on indoor hard courts at the Spiroudome de Charleroi.

Chicago, IL

