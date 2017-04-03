Darcis faces Lorenzi in opening singles in Davis Cup
" Steve Darcis will face Paolo Lorenzi in Friday's opening singles match when Belgium hosts Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals. Darcis will be going for his 21st win in Davis Cup singles when play gets underway on indoor hard courts at the Spiroudome de Charleroi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC