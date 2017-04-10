Coric into quarterfinals after scare in Morocco
Last year's finalist Borna Coric saved eight break points to beat local wild card Reda El Amrani and reach the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Hassan II on Wednesday. Ranked 667th in the world, El Amrani hit six aces and broke Coric three times but struggled with his own serve and eventually lost 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in more than 2 A1 2 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC