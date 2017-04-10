Coric into quarterfinals after scare ...

Coric into quarterfinals after scare in Morocco

15 hrs ago

Last year's finalist Borna Coric saved eight break points to beat local wild card Reda El Amrani and reach the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Hassan II on Wednesday. Ranked 667th in the world, El Amrani hit six aces and broke Coric three times but struggled with his own serve and eventually lost 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in more than 2 A1 2 hours.

