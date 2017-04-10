Coric back in final, faces Kohlschreiber in Morocco

Borna Coric of Croatia will have a shot at the Grand Prix Hassan II title for the second straight year, taking on third-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in Sunday's final. The 20-year-old Coric, who lost to Federico Delbonis in last year's final at the clay-court tournament, defeated Czech player Jiri Vesely 6-4, 6-4 Saturday after saving the two break points he faced.

