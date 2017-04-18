Controversial Fed Cup tie leaves bad blood between Great Britain and Romania

Great Britain's Fed Cup play-off against Romania ended with the hosts victorious but bad blood between the teams after a turbulent weekend. Victories for Simona Halep over Johanna Konta and Irina-Camelia Begu against Heather Watson clinched the tie for Romania before Laura Robson and Jocelyn Rae won a consolation doubles rubber to make the final score 3-2.

