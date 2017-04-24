Bouchard: 'Cheater' Sharapova should be banned for life
In this Jan. 27, 2015, file photo, Maria Sharapova, of Russia right, is congratulated by Eugenie Bouchard, of Canada, after winning their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. If Bouchard had her way, Sharapova would have been banned from tennis for life.
