Billy Connolly is joined by some very special guests in a new show celebrating his career

14 hrs ago

Billy Connolly's famous fans - including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Elton John and Sir Andy Murray - have lined up to take part in a new TV special celebrating his career. The 74-year-old Scottish comedian has entertained audiences for five decades and he will have his long career honoured in a new ITV special entitled Billy Connolly And Me: A Celebration.

Chicago, IL

