Belarus unchanged for Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland

Belarus named an unchanged team for the Fed Cup semifinals against Switzerland on Wednesday, without a single player in the top 100. Aliaksandra Sasnovich leads a team also featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Olga Govortsova and Vera Lapko, the squad which beat the Netherlands 4-1 in the first round.

