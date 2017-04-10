Beating the dead horse is unimportant, says Amritraj on Bhupati-Paes spat3 min ago
New Delhi [India], Apr. 10 : Vijay Amritraj, former Indian tennis player, on Monday said the long-standing war between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi is unimportant and was like beating a dead horse. The rift between the country's two tennis stalwarts widened after Bhupathi dropped Paes and instead picked Rohan Bopanna in his final four-man team for Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I tie against Uzbekistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC