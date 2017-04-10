Beating the dead horse is unimportant, says Amritraj on Bhupati-Paes spat3 min ago

Beating the dead horse is unimportant...

Beating the dead horse is unimportant, says Amritraj on Bhupati-Paes spat

New Delhi [India], Apr. 10 : Vijay Amritraj, former Indian tennis player, on Monday said the long-standing war between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi is unimportant and was like beating a dead horse. The rift between the country's two tennis stalwarts widened after Bhupathi dropped Paes and instead picked Rohan Bopanna in his final four-man team for Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group I tie against Uzbekistan.

