Australian Open venue to get new stadium
This general view shows the crowd watching as Serena Williams of the US plays against Angelique Kerber of Germany. File Photo: AFP A new multi-purpose 5,000-seater stadium is to be built at Melbourne Park as part of efforts aimed at keeping the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament at its current site, Victoria state treasurer Tim Pallas said on Sunday.
