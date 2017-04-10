ATP tournament leaves Memphis for Long Island after 41 years
The Memphis Open was one of the longest-running tournaments in the United States and was the country's only indoor ATP event. GF Sports announced Monday the men's tournament will be played at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.
