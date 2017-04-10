April 14: Clay Court Championship

Sam Querrey returns the ball to Thomaz Bellucci as Bellucci beat him 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the US Men's Clay Court Championship Friday, April 14, 2017 in Houston. Sam Querrey returns the ball to Thomaz Bellucci as Bellucci beat him 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the US Men's Clay Court Championship Friday, April 14, 2017 in Houston.

