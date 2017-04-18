Andy Murray stunned by Albert Ramos-V...

Andy Murray stunned by Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo

13 hrs ago

Andy Murray's serving woes continued as he crashed out of the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters following a 2-6 6-2 7-5 defeat to Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The world number one started his second-round match against Gilles Muller on Wednesday with three double faults in the first four points of the match and it did not get much better in his match-up against the clay-specialist.

