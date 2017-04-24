Andy Murray losses to Thiem in Barcelona Open semifinals

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria in a semifinal match at the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his match against Dominic Thiem of Austria in a semifinal match at the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.