Amelie Mauresmo announces birth of 2nd child
Mauresmo, who stepped down as France's Fed Cup captain last year when she announced her pregnancy, posted a picture of her children's hands with the caption: "Aaron and Ayla finally met on April 20! Deeply moving..." Mauresmo, who won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006, was No. 1 for 39 weeks, becoming the first Frenchwoman to reach the top of the computer rankings since they were introduced in the 1970s.
