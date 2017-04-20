Alison Riske beats Kayla Day in 3 sets at Volvo Car Open
Alison Riske has defeated fellow American Kayla Day 7-5, 4-6, 6-0 in the first round of the Volvo Car Open. Ranked 38th, Riske closed Monday's victory with a dominant third set, taking advantage of three double-faults and saving two break points.
