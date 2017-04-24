Alexander Levy wins Volvo China Open again
France's Alexander Levy won the Volvo China Open for the second time in four years after beating South Africa's Dylan Frittelli in a play-off in Beijing. Levy birdied the 18th hole in regulation to complete a closing 67 and repeated the feat on the first extra hole after Frittelli missed his own longer attempt.
