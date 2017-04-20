200 volunteers needed for AEGON Ilkle...

200 volunteers needed for AEGON Ilkley Trophy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

ILKLEY Lawn Tennis & Squash Club have launched a rallying call for recruits for the AEGON Ilkley Trophy - the biggest challenger event of 2017 in terms of overall prize-money. The club needs a core of 200 volunteers from the Ilkley community, local businesses and the Yorkshire tennis community as a whole for the pre-Wimbledon tournament, which will be held from on Saturday June 17 to Sunday, June 25. The total prize-money is $250,000 - $150,000 for the men and $100,000 for the women - and the tournament will attract players from across the globe seeking grass-court practice for what is the North's top tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC