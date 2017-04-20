200 volunteers needed for AEGON Ilkley Trophy
ILKLEY Lawn Tennis & Squash Club have launched a rallying call for recruits for the AEGON Ilkley Trophy - the biggest challenger event of 2017 in terms of overall prize-money. The club needs a core of 200 volunteers from the Ilkley community, local businesses and the Yorkshire tennis community as a whole for the pre-Wimbledon tournament, which will be held from on Saturday June 17 to Sunday, June 25. The total prize-money is $250,000 - $150,000 for the men and $100,000 for the women - and the tournament will attract players from across the globe seeking grass-court practice for what is the North's top tournament.
