Yubrani, Rishabh emerge victorious tennis meet

Kolkata, March 25 - Bengal's Yubrani Banerjee stayed true to her form by clinching the girls singles under-18 title at the Rendez-Vous A Roland Garros national series tennis tournament here at the red clay courts of the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad on Saturday. Third seed Yubrani broke no sweat to drub Karnataka's Pratibha Prasad Narayan 6-3, 6-4.

