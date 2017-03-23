Yubrani, Rishabh emerge victorious tennis meet
Kolkata, March 25 - Bengal's Yubrani Banerjee stayed true to her form by clinching the girls singles under-18 title at the Rendez-Vous A Roland Garros national series tennis tournament here at the red clay courts of the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad on Saturday. Third seed Yubrani broke no sweat to drub Karnataka's Pratibha Prasad Narayan 6-3, 6-4.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC