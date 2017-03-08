World number one Andy Murray suffers shock defeat at Indian Wells

World number one Andy Murray suffered a shock second-round defeat in the BNP Paribas Open against Canada's Vasek Pospisil. The Scot's best showing in California came in 2009 as a runner-up to Rafael Nadal and this 6-4 7-6 loss was his first in five meetings against the world number 129.

