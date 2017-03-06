Why this tennis player is keeping tabs on Australia's tour of India...

Little more than a year after re-committing to tennis, Barty won her first WTA singles title in Malaysia on Sunday, raising fresh hopes the former Wimbledon junior champion might be on track to fulfil her potential. There may have been a modest field competing in Kuala Lumpur but it was hard graft for qualifier Barty, who had to win six matches before beating Japan's Nao Hibino in the final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.