Why this tennis player is keeping tabs on Australia's tour of India...
Little more than a year after re-committing to tennis, Barty won her first WTA singles title in Malaysia on Sunday, raising fresh hopes the former Wimbledon junior champion might be on track to fulfil her potential. There may have been a modest field competing in Kuala Lumpur but it was hard graft for qualifier Barty, who had to win six matches before beating Japan's Nao Hibino in the final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC