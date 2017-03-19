'We'll produce the next Andy Murray' says tennis coach as sessions win national award
ORGANISERS of tennis coaching sessions in Bradford hope to produce the next Andy Murray from the city after winning a national award. Shapla Sports Initiative, which started last year, holds sessions every fortnight at the BEAP Community Sports Hall, Cornwall Road, Manningham , for children aged between five and 14, which are regularly attended by 60 youngsters.
