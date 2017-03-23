Vesnina makes quick exit at Miami Open; Muguruza wins
Elena Vesnina, of Russia, looks out on the court during a rain shower in a break in a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Croatia, at the Miami Open, Friday, March 24, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Fla. Elena Vesnina, of Russia, looks out on the court during a rain shower in a break in a match against Ajla Tomljanovic, of Croatia, at the Miami Open, Friday, March 24, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC