Verdasco reaches first final of year in Dubai
Fernando Verdasco of Spain returns the ball to Robin Haase of Netherlands during a semi final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 3, 2017. Robin Haase of Netherlands returns the ball to Fernando Verdasco of Spain during a semi final match of the Dubai Tennis Championships, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC