French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday. Day took the first set from the seventh seed and had two break point opportunities at 5-5 in the second but the 17-year-old was unable to hammer home her advantage.

