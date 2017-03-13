French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday. Day took the first set from the seventh seed and had two break point opportunities at 5-5 in the second but the 17-year-old was unable to hammer home her advantage.

