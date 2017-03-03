Trump's golf courses would benefit from his water-rule rollback
President Donald Trump's order on Tuesday to rescind and rewrite federal water regulations not only coincides with his conservative agenda but also could cut his costs as an owner of a dozen U.S. golf courses, again raising concerns about conflict of interest in the White House. The directive to reconsider the 2015 "Waters of the U.S." rule, which formed part of a larger elaboration of the Clean Water Act, is a win for critics of the Environmental Protection Agency who say it gives the federal government too much power over waterways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Feb 4
|AdvancePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC