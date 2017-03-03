Trump's golf courses would benefit fr...

Trump's golf courses would benefit from his water-rule rollback

President Donald Trump's order on Tuesday to rescind and rewrite federal water regulations not only coincides with his conservative agenda but also could cut his costs as an owner of a dozen U.S. golf courses, again raising concerns about conflict of interest in the White House. The directive to reconsider the 2015 "Waters of the U.S." rule, which formed part of a larger elaboration of the Clean Water Act, is a win for critics of the Environmental Protection Agency who say it gives the federal government too much power over waterways.

