Top Players Hit Wellington For Tennis Open
The 2017 Maxim Financial Wellington Tennis Open starts today with early round matches and runs until Sunday at the Renouf Tennis Centre with both of the men's and women's top players using the tournament as good build up for other events. No.1 women's seed, Julia Glushko from Israel is ranked 250 in the world having been as high as 79 a couple of years ago and is currently playing a pro event in Australia.
