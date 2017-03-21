Tennis: Venus on lookout for new partner

New Zealand's top ranked doubles player Michael Venus has split from his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt following an ordinary run of results. The Kiwi number one teamed up with the former Grand Slam champion last October and immediately reached the final of the Basel ATP tournament in Switzerland and a career high doubles ranking of 32. Venus had formed a successful partnership with Croatian Mate Pavic winning 4 titles in 2016 and earning close to $200,000 US dollars.

