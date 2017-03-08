Tennis star Ryan Harrison smashes FOUR rackets in fit of rage as he...

Ryan Harrison let the pressure get the better of him as he crashed out of Indian Wells to Damir Dzumhur on Friday night. The 24-year-old fell to a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 loss against the Bosnian on the stadium court and took his frustration out on his tools on day four of the BNP Paribas Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.