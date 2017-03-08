Tennis star Ryan Harrison smashes FOU...

Tennis star Ryan Harrison smashes FOUR rackets in fit of rage as he...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Ryan Harrison let the pressure get the better of him as he crashed out of Indian Wells to Damir Dzumhur on Friday night. The 24-year-old fell to a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 loss against the Bosnian on the stadium court and took his frustration out on his tools on day four of the BNP Paribas Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb '17 LinePhartzz 9
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC