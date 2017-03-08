Tennis star Ryan Harrison smashes FOUR rackets in fit of rage as he...
Ryan Harrison let the pressure get the better of him as he crashed out of Indian Wells to Damir Dzumhur on Friday night. The 24-year-old fell to a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 loss against the Bosnian on the stadium court and took his frustration out on his tools on day four of the BNP Paribas Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb '17
|LinePhartzz
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC