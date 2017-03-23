Tennis: Pliskova eases through in Miami Open

Second seed Karolina Pliskova cruised into the third round of the Miami Open, the Czech beating American qualifier Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday. Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic returns a shot against Madison Brengle during the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Centre in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.