Tennis-obsessed father found not guilty of bullying his daughters to stardom
A tennis-obsessed father who was accused of cruelty to his daughters while trying to coach them to stardom has been found not guilty. John De'Viana, 54, was accused of subjecting his two children, Monaei and Nephe, to years of physical and emotional abuse in a bid to make them Wimbledon stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC