Tennis-obsessed father found not guil...

Tennis-obsessed father found not guilty of bullying his daughters to stardom

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A tennis-obsessed father who was accused of cruelty to his daughters while trying to coach them to stardom has been found not guilty. John De'Viana, 54, was accused of subjecting his two children, Monaei and Nephe, to years of physical and emotional abuse in a bid to make them Wimbledon stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC