Tennis: Nishikori, Del Potro, Venus in New York Showdown

NEW YORK: Japan's fifth-ranked Kei Nishikori, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza were among players announced for Monday's 10th Tennis Showdown in New York.The annual Madison Square Garden event adopts an "Americas versus the World" theme and World Team Tennis format this year, pitting North and South America stars against global rivals in first-to-five-game sets with no ad scoring.Australia's Lleyton Hewitt will captain a World side that features Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up and bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics; Spain's seventh-ranked Muguruza, who won her first Grand Slam title last year at Roland Garros, and 17th-ranked Aussie Nick Kyrgios, who ousted world number two Novak Djokovic from the Mexico Open on Thursday.Retired US star Andy Roddick, the 2003 US Open champion, captains an Americas side with ... (more)

