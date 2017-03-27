Tennis: Murray likely to miss Davis Cup quarter-final
Great Britain will have to contend without Andy Murray in their Davis Cup clash with France, if his brother Jamie is to be believed. Andy Murray looks set to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final meeting with France as he needs time to rest his elbow injury.
