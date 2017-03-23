Tennis: Kiwi doubles players both suffer losses
The two doubles combinations featuring Kiwis in the big Miami Masters tennis tournament in Florida have suffered first round losses against tough opponents today. Michael Venus and Serbian partner Viktor Troicki were defeated by the experienced pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau 6-4 7-5 in their match while Marcus Daniell made the main draw as an alternate with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC