Tennis: Kiwi doubles players both suffer losses

The two doubles combinations featuring Kiwis in the big Miami Masters tennis tournament in Florida have suffered first round losses against tough opponents today. Michael Venus and Serbian partner Viktor Troicki were defeated by the experienced pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau 6-4 7-5 in their match while Marcus Daniell made the main draw as an alternate with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.